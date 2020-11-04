Winnebago County hospitals at ‘critical point’ as coronavirus cases surge

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department says hospital capacity is at a “critical point” Wednesday as healthcare systems are feeling the strain of an increase in COVID-19 admissions.

On Tuesday, the WCHD reported 330 new cases of coronavirus in the county, and the 7-day rolling testing positivity rate stands at 15.5%.

“Since the numbers are rising at alarming rates and hospitals are experiencing significant increases in COVID-19 admissions, the overall available bed spaces for those suffering from other medical illnesses is decreasing, as is the number of available qualified staff. While hospitals have not yet reached capacity or are feeling overwhelmed, they are concerned about what will happen if this trend of positive cases continues,” a joint statement from area hospitals statement read.

“Now more than ever, local health systems are pleading with the community to continue the preventive measures that can help stop the spread of the virus,” the statement continued.

