Winnebago County hospitals request more hospital beds amid COVID-19 spike

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local hospitals are requesting more beds amid the spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the Stateline.

On Tuesday, the Winnebago County Emergency Management, City of Rockford Emergency Management, and the Winnebago County Health Department announced that they requested additional hospital bed sets from the Illinois Emergency Management Agency to manage the surge of COVID-19 patients in local Region 1 hospitals.

Officials say that a bed set includes a bed, headboard with suction and oxygen, HEPA filter, lamp, trunk, tent, and a chair.

Region 1 has doubled its hospitalizations peak from late May.

Healthcare workers are also asking the public to be diligent in continuing to follow Tier 2 mitigation guidelines.

