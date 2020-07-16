Winnebago County Housing Authority to offer rent, employment assistance to ex-felons

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Housing Authority is expanding an initiative designed to help ex-felons reintegrate into society.

The Housing Authority plans to use more than $830,000 in funds it received from the State of Illinois.

“You need an address to have a life,” said Executive Director Alan Zais. “You need an address to get a job. You need an address to go to school. You need an address to have a bank account.”

As part of the Housing Authority’s Re-Entry Demonstration Program, former inmates receive rent and employment assistance as they try to get back on their feet.

“Just putting someone in a home and saying ‘good luck’ isn’t good enough,” Zais said. “We partner with the Illinois Department of Corrections and they identify people who they think would be successful with the program. Then, they’re given very strong supportive services as well, mostly to have employment in place.”

Zais says the Housing Authority has been operating a trial of the program over the last several years, which he says has proven successful in reducing recidivism.

“We were experiencing only a 10% recidivism, whereas, right now, for the state, it’s 24% recidivism within 12 months. So, obviously, it’s an impact on safety for our community, and chance for people to reestablish themselves as members of the community,” he said.

The $830,000 will go toward rent assistance vouchers for 30 housing units across the Stateline area, over the next three years.

“It allows them to get their foot in the door, and if they’re able to secure a place to live, if they’re able to be with their families and be in a community, it makes it a little bit easier for them to succeed,” said Jilly Graciana, the Rental Assistance Demonstration Program Coordinator.

Zais says 20 of the housing units will be in Winnebago County, with five each in Boone and Stephenson Counties.

