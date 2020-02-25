Winnebago County in need of election judges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With the Illinois primary only three weeks away, Winnebago County is on the hunt for election judges. The county is looking to add some fresh faces.

On election day, judges are tasked with verifying voter registration, handing out ballots, and tallying the votes when the polls close.

In total, it takes over 500 election judges to get the job done. Five judges are required at each precinct in the county.

“It is a rewarding experience to learn about the voting process,” said Jo Alleman, a deputy election judge with 20 years of experience.

“There is a lot of preparation that’s done behind the scenes that most of our voters have no idea what the election department does to do get the election ready to vote for them,” Alleman continued.

Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow says it’s an important responsibility, not to be taken lightly.

“It’s a tremendous undertaking, so that’s why its so important if you’ve been thinking about becoming an election judge, now is the time to step up and participate in the process,” Gummow explained.

Judges are paid roughly $120 for their service and receive an additional $10 at the mandatory training classes.

“It is a basic, easy job, as long as you follow instructions,” Judge Alleman concluded.

There are a few weeks left for those interested. For the application, click here.

