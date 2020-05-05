Winnebago County Jail inmate died as result of sleep apnea, report says

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 35-year-old Eugene Washington died as a result of sleep apnea in his cell at the Winnebago County Jail last October, the Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force reported Tuesday.

Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz said Eugene Washington was found unresponsive in his cell by another inmate at 5:33 a.m on Monday, October 28th.

He was taken to SwedishAmerican Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to an autopsy, Washington died of a cardiac arrhythmia, or irregular heartbeat, caused by sleep apnea.

Washington was being held at the jail on a warrant.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

