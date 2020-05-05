Winnebago County Jail inmate died as result of sleep apnea, report says

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 35-year-old Eugene Washington died as a result of sleep apnea in his cell at the Winnebago County Jail last October, the Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force reported Tuesday.
Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz said Eugene Washington was found unresponsive in his cell by another inmate at 5:33 a.m on Monday, October 28th.
He was taken to SwedishAmerican Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
According to an autopsy, Washington died of a cardiac arrhythmia, or irregular heartbeat, caused by sleep apnea.
Washington was being held at the jail on a warrant.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Giving Tuesday moved up amid financial need during COVID-19 crisis
- Illinois marijuana sales steady in April despite stay-at-home orders
- Steady Rain Comes to an End Tuesday Evening
- Feeling isolated? Rockford’s 2-1-1 hotline can connect you with a real person
- Rent assistance available to Rockford residents who need it, City says
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!