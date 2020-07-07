Winnebago County Judge tests positive for coronavirus

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Winnebago County Judge, who sat on cases June 29th through July 2nd, has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Chief Judge Eugune Doherty, the judge was on the bench in Courtroom 315 of the Winnebago County Courthouse on June 29 – July 2nd, and presided in Bond Court on Tuesday, June 30th in Courtroom B of the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center.

Individuals in offices and who had court that day have been notified of their exposure, officials said.

Additionally, officials said the courthouses have undergone a deep cleaning.

Chief Judge Doherty stated that “situations of this nature are, unfortunately, impossible to prevent, but the Circuit is taking all reasonable measures to ensure the safety of employees, attorneys, the public, and all others within our buildings.”

