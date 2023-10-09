ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department showed the community what their four-legged friends do best on Sunday.

The department held their K9 fundraiser and cruise night. The dogs demonstrated skills they utilize in the field, such as sniff and bite tests, to the community, all to raise money for better K9 care.

“Everything dog-related, whether that be buying a new dog, or funding our food, our kennels, our houses, it’s like having a baby, that’s the way I’d describe it,” said Deputy Sheriff and K9 handler Joey Caravello. “It’s funding everything in regards to that, our equipment, the dogs themselves, vet bills, all that good stuff. It’s a lot, and obviously all the help we can get helps us give the dogs what they deserve.”

In addition to K9 demonstrations, vintage cars, raffle baskets and a DJ were all featured at the event.