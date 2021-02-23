Winnebago County man in his 20’s latest COVID-19 victim

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – On Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,665 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 27 additional deaths.

A man in his 20’s from Winnebago County is among the latest victims.

Christian County: 1 female 90s

Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70, 8 males 70s, 1 female 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

Kane County: 1 male 60s

Knox County: 2 females 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s

Madison County: 1 male 90s

Marion County: 1 male 70s

Winnebago County: 1 male 20s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,177,320 cases, including 20,330 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 61,400 specimens for a total of 17,721,561. As of last night, 1,488 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 361 patients were in the ICU and 172 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 16–22, 2021 is 2.8%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 16–22, 2021 is 3.0%.

A total of doses of 2,307,685 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 445,200 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,752,885. A total of 2,254,982 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 291,269 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 55,917 doses. Yesterday, 43,282 doses were administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.