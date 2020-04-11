Winnebago County nears 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 7 total deaths

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County health officials announced five additional cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, April 11th.

There are now a total of 98 confirmed COVID-19 cases and the number of deaths in the county still stands at 7. The virus continues to effect people of all ages.

The county now has 333 available hospital beds, 75 of which are ICU beds. 99 ICU beds are currently occupied. There are also 86 ventilators still available.

The virus is affected all races equally. According to the model released by the Winnebago County Health Department, the county does not appear to see the disproportionate number of cases in the African American Community as the rest of the state is seeing.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

