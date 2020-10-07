Winnebago County needs election judges

Vote stickers are seen at a satellite election office at Temple University’s Liacouras Center, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County officials are looking for registered voters to serve as judges on Election Day.

“Both in the precincts and in the election department, we have had to reimagine voting operations, including training and safety, determining the right number of staff needed, and working to make the polls safe for social distancing,” said Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow.

“We will provide face masks, shields and cleaning supplies to our judges, as well as social distancing signage at each polling location,” she added.

“We are especially in need of help in some of the smaller communities including Harrison Township,” said Gummow.

Prospective election judges will have a training class beforehand. To assign enough election judges to serve in each precinct, the Clerk’s office hires roughly 500 judges.

The State of Illinois has declared Tuesday, November 3, a holiday for schools and state offices, allowing students and government employees to participate. To be eligible, a student must be a high school junior or senior in good standing, have a GPA of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale, get written permission from a guardian and successfully complete one of the training sessions.

Those interested in being an election judge can find more information and an application at winnebagocountyclerk.com/election-information or call 815-319-4252.

