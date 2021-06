ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Following Monday’s explosive fire at the Chemtool facility in Rockton, Winnebago County officials declared a disaster proclamation that will last until June 21, unless an extension is needed.

The Winnebago County Emergency Management is ordered to bring said disaster to a quick conclusion in the best interest of local residents, based upon the Illinois Emergency Management Agency Act.

Read the full disaster proclamation here.