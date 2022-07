ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A pair of Winnebago County parks will get an upgrade thanks to a state grant.

Roscoe’s Founder’s Park project has been awarded over $337,000 and will now feature an open pavilion with seating, a vendor area, walking paths, and community gardens.

In Loves Park, Wantz Memorial Park will get some upgrades courtesy of a $315,000 grant, which will pay for a new playground.