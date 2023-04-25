ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Bureau has opened an investigation after a man was found dead in a ditch on Sunday.

Deputies responded to the area of Meridian and Simpson Roads around 6:30 a.m. for a man lying in the ditch, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department. The man was found to be not breathing.

Resuscitative efforts were performed by Blackhawk Fire Protection District personnel, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.

Any information on the incident should be given to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau, (815) 319-6400, or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers, (815) 963-7867.