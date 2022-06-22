WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A new program will reward good neighbors while fighting blight in Winnebago County.

The Region 1 Planning Council auctioned off vacant properties earlier this year, but there are several left. Adjacent property owners can now get those lots for free. Some owners may have gotten letters alerting them of the opportunity.

The adoption program will go through Wednesday, July 6. A map of locations can be found on the Region 1 Planning Council’s website.

Any unclaimed property will go back up for auction in the future.