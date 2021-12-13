Winnebago County receives $1.2 million in grants from Department of Justice

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — There is good news for Winnebago County, as grant funding is on the way for some criminal justice improvements.

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos announced the more than $1 million in grants. The funds come for the U.S. Department of Justice.

$714,808 will go towards expanding hours for the county’s Resource Intervention Center, and just under $455,331 will go towards the Northern Illinois District’s Project Safe Neighborhoods task force.

In addition, $75,107 will go towards improvements to the county’s Juvenile Detention Center.