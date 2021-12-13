Winnebago County receives $1.2 million in grants from Department of Justice

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — There is good news for Winnebago County, as grant funding is on the way for some criminal justice improvements.

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos announced the more than $1 million in grants. The funds come for the U.S. Department of Justice.

$714,808 will go towards expanding hours for the county’s Resource Intervention Center, and just under $455,331 will go towards the Northern Illinois District’s Project Safe Neighborhoods task force.

In addition, $75,107 will go towards improvements to the county’s Juvenile Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories