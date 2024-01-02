ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department started the new year by recognizing individuals for their service. Friends, family, and fellow officers filled Veterans Memorial Hall on Tuesday afternoon for a promotions, retirement, swearing-in, and awards ceremony.

“When you get into something like law enforcement, it’s a very tight-knit community,” said Julie Dodd, Evidence Officer for the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department.

Dodd is retiring after 30 years with the department. Cesar Chavez is also retiring after decades of service.

“I’m proud to have served with a lot of these young men and women who still do this job daily after 20 years of service. It’s just amazing that they still can do it and do the job that some people don’t want to do,” said Cesar Chavez, Senior Deputy for the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department.

Multiple officers were awarded for their efforts to save lives. One deputy was off-duty in the Chicago suburbs when he stopped to help a woman who had been in an accident with her legs pinned between two cars. Another pair of officers went into a burning house to rescue a father and two toddlers.

“They didn’t want to speak because they just don’t want to be honored like that, but they need to be. That character is just a depth of knowledge and it’s a good department. Very proud of them,” said Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana.

Those who work behind the scenes were honored for all the work they do to keep the department going.

“There are a lot of unsung heroes in the department. From the corrections department to 911, and our records bureau, that nobody ever hears about,” said Caruana.

It’s a bittersweet ceremony as the department welcomes new members and says goodbye to others.

“It’s an honor. I mean these guys risk their lives every day going out, putting their lives on the line for all of us. I see them every day. Most of them are good friends. Something happens, you get very concerned. It’s a big family,” said Dodd.

It’s the bond that makes it so hard to say goodbye.

“I don’t think it’s hit me yet,” said Dodd. “I just don’t really think it’s happening. I thought I would be very emotional today, but I just don’t think this all has hit me.”

Both retirees say they are looking forward to spending more time with their families in this next chapter.