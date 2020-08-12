Winnebago County recommends quarantine for travelers from 20 states, including Wisconsin

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department says travelers from Wisconsin and 19 other states should self-quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival in the region.

The health department says it issued the guidelines to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 as cases and deaths in the region have been on the rise, and have placed the county at “warning level,” according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The WCHD says the guidance doesn’t apply to people who live in a neighboring state and work in Winnebago County.

“Employers in Winnebago County should obtain information from their employees regarding travel plans to provide appropriate guidance on recommendations for quarantine upon return to prevent the exposure and spread of COVID-19 within their settings,” the WCHD said on Wednesday.

Individuals traveling to/from the following states or hosting visitors from the following states

should self-quarantine for 14 days upon return to the region and/or after the date the visitors

have left:

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Louisiana

Mississippi

Missouri

Nebraska

Nevada

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Wisconsin

To reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19, the WCHD recommends:

Avoid traveling to and/or having visitors from areas with rates of disease transmission

higher than Winnebago County.

Use personal modes of transportation and avoid public transportation.

Travel with household members.

Stay in a private home or residence.

Limit time in in-door bars and restaurants.

Maintain six-feet (6 feet) of social distancing.

Wear face-coverings/masks when out in public.

Practice frequent hand washing and/or hand sanitization.

Sanitize frequently touched surfaces.

Stay home if ill for any reason.

