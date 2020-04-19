Child among 19 newest COVID-19 cases in Winnebago County, 195 total in county

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County jumped from 176 cases of COVID-19 to 195 cases in the last 24 hours. There have still been 9 deaths from the virus.

A child under the age of 10 is one of the latest Winnebago County residents to test positive. This is the second child confirmed with the virus in the county.

Health officials in the county have given a total of 2,129 tests as of Sunday. A total of 1,246 tests have come back negative and 688 are still waiting for results.

IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike announced 1,197 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 33 additional deaths. The state has now surpassed 30,000 cases in the state, reaching a total of 30,357.\

A total of 1,290 Illinoisans have lost their lives to the virus.

