Winnebago County reports 2 additional COVID-19 deaths

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Thursday, the Winnebago County Health Department announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19. The county total now stands at 87 lives lost.

14 additional new confirmed cases were reported, bringing the county total to 2,947 cases. The recovery rate is at 94.6%

The county currently has 211 available medical beds out of 554. There are also 97 available ICU beds out of 169 in total.

