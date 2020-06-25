Winnebago County reports 2 additional COVID-19 deaths

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Thursday, the Winnebago County Health Department announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19. The county total now stands at 87 lives lost.
14 additional new confirmed cases were reported, bringing the county total to 2,947 cases. The recovery rate is at 94.6%
The county currently has 211 available medical beds out of 554. There are also 97 available ICU beds out of 169 in total.
