Winnebago County reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths on Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three more people in Winnebago County have died from coronavirus complications, and the county health department announced an additional 30 new cases on Tuesday.

There have been 1,588 confirmed cases so far, and 44 deaths in total.

Alden Alma Nelson Manor, Amberwood Care Centre, Anam Care, The Atrium, Crimson Pointe, Forest City Rehab and Nursing, Fairhaven Christian Retirment Center, Forest City Rehab and Nursing, Goldie B Floberg Center, Lincolnshire Place, Luther Center, Milestone, River Bluff Nursing Home, Robert Webb Terrace, Rock River Health Care, Rockford Rescue Mission, Rosecrance Griffin Williamson Campus, St. Anne Ascension Living, Stepping Stones of Rockford, Van Matre and the Winnebgo County Jail have all reported cases.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,545 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, and 146 deaths in the last 24 hours.

A total of 4,379 people have died so far, and 98,030 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

