Winnebago County reports 5 new cases of COVID-19 today

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara announced Tuesday that there have been 5 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Winnebago County within the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 67 so far.

The mayor also said there was “tragically, 3 deaths,” attributed to the disease in total.

5 new cases of #COVID19 today, bringing our total to 67 cases and tragically 3 deaths in @CityofRockford and @WinnebagoIL.

Illinois has 13,549 cases in 77 of 102 counties.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,287 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, and 73 deaths, the largest single day death toll so far.

