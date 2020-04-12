Winnebago County reports 7 new COVID-19 cases on Easter Sunday, no additional deaths

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department released their daily COVID-19 update and reported 7 new positive cases in the county on Easter Sunday.

Sunday’s update brought the number of cases Winnebago County to 105. There are still 7 deaths in the county.

As of Sunday, the county has a total of 518 of 863 potential hospital beds available. There 45 ICU beds and 86 ventilators available.

For more details on COVID-19 cases across the state by county, click here.

