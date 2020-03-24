Winnebago County reports 7th confirmed case of COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department reported another positive case of coronavirus on Tuesday, an adult in their 20’s.

The WCHD says they expects to have additional COVID-19 cases reported in the county. As COVID-19 is spreading in the community, officials ask residents to please stay home as much as possible, stay apart by at least 6 feet, and wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially when returning home.

