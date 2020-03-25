Winnebago County reports 8th case of COVID-19

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department has announced another positive case of novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 8.

The latest case is an adult resident in their 70’s.

The WCHD also released two new graphic posters to explain to people when they should and shouldn’t stay home.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong
Remarkable Women of Rockford

Trending Stories