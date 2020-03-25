Winnebago County reports 8th case of COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department has announced another positive case of novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 8.

The latest case is an adult resident in their 70’s.

The WCHD also released two new graphic posters to explain to people when they should and shouldn’t stay home.

