WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Some members of the Winnebago County Republican Party called for one of their own to resign on Monday.

Eli Nicolosi is the chairman of the Winnebago County Republican Central Committee. The group claims that personal misconduct is impacting his ability and credibility in his role. Nicolosi’s wife was granted an order of protection last month against him, which she has since dismissed.

The Winnebago County Sheriff, Winnebago County Chairman and Loves Park Mayor have signed a letter calling for Nicolosi’s resignation. That letter will be given to Nicolosi Tuesday evening at their executive committee meeting.

Nicolosi is running for State Senate in the 35th District against incumbent Dave Syverson.