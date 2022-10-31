WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County is giving out more free Ring doorbells.

People who lived in certain districts were the only ones who could get them last month, but starting Tuesday, anyone in the county can. They must be a homeowner and live in a single-family home or condo, however.

The county will pay for the first year of the subscription service, but it is up to residents to pay the $40 fee after that. Everyone who signs up has to also agree to share recorded video with the sheriff’s office. Supporters hope that the videos will help law enforcement solve crimes, and ultimately prevent future crimes.

Winnebago County residents can register for the doorbells here.