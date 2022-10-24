ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There were more places, starting Monday, where Winnebago County residents could vote.

Rockford residents can head to Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 41 N. Church St. An additional early vote site was opened at Loves Park’s Harlem Alpine Center, 7935 N Alpine Rd, for those that live in Winnebago County. Early voting is also still available at the main office of the Rockford Board of Elections, 301 S 6th St.

Residents can still vote by mail as well. Ballots must be postmarked by November 8. Polls will open at 6 a.m. on election day and will stay open until 7 p.m.