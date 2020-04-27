Winnebago County sees 50% spike in domestic violence cases

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara announced a shocking, if not unexpected, statistic on Monday, that cases of domestic violence have increased 50 percent during the coronavirus pandemic.
McNamara said, “The most important thing I can tell you right now is: you’re not alone. Even though we are in a public health and economic crisis, some things have just not changed. We believe you. We hear you. And we know this is not your fault.”
The city has set up a hotline to help people in unsafe home environments: text or call 779-200-2300.
