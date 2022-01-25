Winnebago County Sheriff Caruana officially seeking re-election

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana officially announced Tuesday that he would be seeking re-election.

Running as a Republican, Caruana was elected in 2014 and then again in 2018.

“I am proud to serve the people of Winnebago County as their Sheriff and my name will be on the ballot once again as I seek their vote yet again. We have accomplished much in the office of Sheriff, and I am ready willing and able to continue to serve and protect our citizens. I am proud of the team that I have assembled to do the job of providing public safety,” said Sheriff Gary Caruana.