ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is handing over ballistic vests and helmets to soldiers in Ukraine.

Correctional Officer Gilber Wroble helped load the supplies into an SUV on Tuesday.

Taras Haliw, a 35-year-old law enforcement veteran, and his daughter, are taking the supplies to Bloomingdale, where they will be acquired by a Ukrainian Orthodox church, which will get them to the front lines of the war with Russia.

The vests were retired by the police department after the insurance term expired. Both Winnebago County and Freeport Police answered a call from the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police asking for vest donations.