Winnebago County Sheriff hosts ‘Fill the Bus’ gift drive on Saturday

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — If you’re out shopping on Saturday, a local group hopes you’ll drop off a gift for area families.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Fatherhood Encouragement Project for this year’s “Fill the Bus” gift drive.

A Harlem school bus will be parked in front of the Target store between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., and then in from of the Meijer grocery store down the street from 10 a.m. until noon.

The group is accepting unwrapped toys, food, clothing and paper products, which will go to students and their families in the Harlem School District.

MORE HEADLINES: