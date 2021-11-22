Winnebago County Sheriff offering free rides on ‘Blackout Wednesday’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One of the year’s biggest drinking holidays is coming up this week, and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says it will offer free rides to inebriated residents to get them home without an accident.

“Blackout Wednesday” has been the name given to the night before Thanksgiving.

The department’s “Safe Ride Home” program is paid for by LaMonica Beverages, and offers a lift home from after a night of excessive revelry.

Those in need of a ride can call the Sheriff’s Department’s non-emergency phone number, (815) 319-6000, and a deputy will pick them up.

Sheriff Gary Caruana says he expects a lot of people to use the service, especially now that the Rockford Casino: A Hard Rock Opening Act has opened.

“If they need a ride home from there, they’re having a good time out there with their family, this is the new you know entity that just opened up, we want to make sure that they get rides home from the Hard Rock,” Caruana said.

“Safe Ride Home” runs from 11 p.m. on Wednesday until 3 a.m. on Thursday.