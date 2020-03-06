Winnebago County Sheriff says deputy shortage won’t lower public safety standards

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Four new recruits were sworn in during a ceremony Friday afternoon at Rockford’s Criminal Justice Center.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says it needs more that 150 officers on staff, and currently has only 110.

Sheriff Gary Caruana says he won’t lower his public safety standards.

“Day, night, weekends, we don’t care. It could be lowlight. They’re going to be in there and they’re going to do what they have to do at any scene that it is. Whether it’s an accident or an overdose or whatever scene that is, we’re going to work very hard to keep our public safe,” Caruana said.

The new deputies will undergo two and a half months of training in Springfield before they go on duty in Winnebago County.

