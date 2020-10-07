Winnebago County Sheriff sued for 2019 police chase that resulted in 2 deaths

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana, the Sheriff’s Office, and deputies involved in a 2019 police chase and resulting crash, which killed two people, are the subject of three lawsuits accusing them of recklessly endangering public safety.

The lawsuits are being brought by: Penny Bamberger, the wife of Todd Bamberger, 50, who was killed when his car was hit at more than 100 miles per hour by an SUV driven by Tareo Henry, 36; Corliss Henry, the administrator of Henry’s estate; and Javen Dowthard, who was a passenger in the SUV which was driven by Henry.

Henry was also killed in the crash.

Around 11 p.m. on September 5t, 2019, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says deputies noticed a suspicious dark colored SUV driving recklessly around North Central Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

Deputies tried to stop the SUV but it sped off at at more than 100 miles per hour, so the officers stopped the chase, police said.

A short time later, deputies found the SUV parked at an apartment complex on Canary and Eagle Streets, at which point police reported seeing two people in the car.

Police said Henry again fled officers, and his vehicle struck another SUV as it sped away. According to court documents, the pursuit reached speeds of up to 80 miles per hour along Riverside Boulevard.

Henry dodged stop sticks placed on North Main and Halstead Road, police said.

Deputies chased the SUV westbound on Auburn Street and ran a red light at more than 100 miles per hour, and crashed into Bamberger’s vehicle as he entered the intersection at Springfield Avenue.

The lawsuits allege that Deputy Daniel Monaco and Sgt. Nick Cunningham “did not possess information sufficient to reasonably believe that the driver or occupant of the Henry SUV had committed or was committing a crime or traffic violation of any kind” prior to the pursuit and alleges officers “willfully and wantonly placed citizens and themselves in danger by chasing a motorist who repeatedly demonstrated outrageously reckless driving for a distance of approximately 10 miles at extremely high rates of speed.”

Sheriff Caruana, the Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Monaco, Sgt. Cunningham are all named in the suits.

