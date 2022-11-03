ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a phone scam in which someone is impersonating an officer.

According to police, the individual claims to be Chief Deputy Rick Ciganek of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and then attempts to obtain money from the victims by telling them they have a warrant for their arrest.

The Sheriff’s Office says they will never call a resident to tell them they have an outstanding warrant or ask for money.

Anyone who receives such a call is asked to inform police at 815-282-2600.