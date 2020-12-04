Winnebago County Sheriff welcomes first-ever female Deputy Chief

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tammie Stanley has become the first woman to rise through the ranks of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and attain the position of Deputy Chief.

Stanley said she hopes she can inspire girls to pursue their dreams.

“Don’t be afraid of it. I grew up with all boys. I grew up with a brother and a couple of cousins, so I was kind of used to it,” she said. “Everyone, actually, has to prove themselves. I don’t just have to be a woman. Men have to prove themselves in this profession, and it obviously just takes hard work, dedication and determination, and you can move up also.”

The Northern Illinois University grad is a long time veteran of the department, starting as a Corrections Officer 16 years ago.

She most recently served as Lieutenant of the County’s Machesney Park division.

MORE HEADLINES: