Winnebago County Sheriff will help celebrate kids’ April birthdays

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is offering to drive by with lights and sirens on to celebrate birthdays for children born in April.

“We know kids will not get a birthday party this month because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so we would still like to make their day special by driving by their house, giving a wave and putting the lights and sirens on,” the department said on Facebook.

To schedule a birthday drive-by, police ask that residents message them on Facebook.

They are scheduling Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the child must be 12 and under and reside within the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction, the post said.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

