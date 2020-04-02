Winnebago County Sheriff will help celebrate kids’ April birthdays

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Winnebago County Sheriff's Office NYE Rides Home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is offering to drive by with lights and sirens on to celebrate birthdays for children born in April.

“We know kids will not get a birthday party this month because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so we would still like to make their day special by driving by their house, giving a wave and putting the lights and sirens on,” the department said on Facebook.

To schedule a birthday drive-by, police ask that residents message them on Facebook.

They are scheduling Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the child must be 12 and under and reside within the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction, the post said.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories