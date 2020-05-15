Winnebago County Sheriff will not enforce Illinois stay-at-home order

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana said he is standing behind a decision by the Illinois Sheriff’s Association and will not enforce Gov. JB Pritzker’s stay-at-home order.

The association released a statement Thursday night that read, “Illinois Sheriffs have been elected by their local citizens to keep their communities safe, a trust that every sheriff and sworn law enforcement officer holds dear. It is outrageous that the Governor is threatening retaliation against these leaders and the men and women of their offices. He is insulting heroic police officers, corrections officers and local voters.”

Caruna said he is not encouraging people to defy the order, and that businesses licenses could be revoked by the state if they choose to open.

“People should still social distance, wash their hands. But I am very disappointed by being bullied by the Governor, that they’re going to withhold funding [to communities that defy the executive order.] Shame on him. That’s wrong.” Caruana said.

Dr. Sandra Martell, Director of the Winnebago County Health Department, responded by saying, “I am confident that Winnebago County residents have understood the positive impact that staying at home has had on flattening the curve and reducing the number of COVID-19 cases in our community. Communities should not need to rely on law enforcement or the Winnebago County Sheriff to do the right thing to protect lives and livelihoods. I encourage our community to heed the Governor’s Executive Order and Stay Home except for essential services. We would not want to jeopardize moving to the next Phase of Recovery.”

Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle said he would not enforce the order on Thursday evening.

Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said he had no comment on whether or not his department would enforce the stay-at-home order or not. “We’ve had a pretty rough week around Rockford and all eyes are on getting the gun violence numbers down,” he said.

