Winnebago County Sheriff’s conduct death investigation after female body found

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation.

Sunday, January 31st sheriffs responded to the 300 block of Harlem Road in Machesney Park where a body of a deceased female was found.

The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on the female.

Authorities said details about the investigation, the individual’s identification as well as the cause and manner of death are not being released at this time.

Anyone with information can contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at (815)319-6400 or Rockford Area Crimestoppers at (815)963-7867.

