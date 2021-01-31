MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation.
Sunday, January 31st sheriffs responded to the 300 block of Harlem Road in Machesney Park where a body of a deceased female was found.
The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on the female.
Authorities said details about the investigation, the individual’s identification as well as the cause and manner of death are not being released at this time.
Anyone with information can contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at (815)319-6400 or Rockford Area Crimestoppers at (815)963-7867.
MORE HEADLINES:
- What’s coming to Netflix in February
- Teen who beat rare cancer three times passes away from COVID-19
- Winnebago County Sheriff’s conduct death investigation after female body found
- Snow winding down Sunday evening, but slick conditions will continue
- A local family lends a hand, shoveling driveways for the elderly for free
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!