Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputy involved in crash

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputy has been involved in a crash at the intersection of N. 2nd Street and West Lane Highway (IL-173).

The crash happened around 5 p.m.

Our reporter at the scene said an ambulance left with lights on.

DEVELOPING…

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories