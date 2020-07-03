MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputy has been involved in a crash at the intersection of N. 2nd Street and West Lane Highway (IL-173).
The crash happened around 5 p.m.
Our reporter at the scene said an ambulance left with lights on.
DEVELOPING…
MORE HEADLINES:
- Fourth Forecast: Hot and Mostly Dry
- Fireworks return to Mount Rushmore
- Couple gets COVID-19, mother gives birth before dying of virus
- Belvidere blood clinic gets head start on holiday with week-long blood drive
- Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputy involved in crash
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!