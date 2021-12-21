Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office hands out Christmas cash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office spent the day surprising families across the county.

An anonymous donor donated $5,000 to the Sheriff’s Office. Their goal was to make sure that families across the county get some holiday cheer. Sheriff Gary Caruana, along with several deputies, went to stores and randomly handed out $100 to community members.

Caruana said that he enjoys seeing people’s reactions and getting to know them.

“We’re enjoying giving back,” Caruana said. “I’m honored that the person who donated to us is thinking about the community and the greater good of the community, and using us as an instrument to go out and spread some joy to people during the holiday season.”

The department will hand out even more cash on Wednesday.