Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office looking for aspiring recruits

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is calling all teens and young adults who want to fight crime for a living. It’s looking to add more people to the department’s Explorer Program. Sheriff Gary Caruana says the program is a great experience for those who want to wear a badge.

Law enforcement agencies across the state are hiring and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department is no exception.

Right now, the sheriff’s office is looking for corrections officers. Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Garuana says the job isn’t easy and the training itself is very rigorous. Most recruits will grain for almost a year before being placed in the field.

One recent recruit says working in law enforcement was something instilled into her at a young age.

“My dad actually works in the jail he’s worked in the jail since I was little so I just always grew up around law enforcement and seeing him do it really inspired me to want to do that so I followed in his footsteps,” explained Marina Kennay, a deputy sheriff.

Kennay says the current backlash against law enforcement doesn’t scare her and says she feels trained and ready to do her job.

“We’ve gotten really good training through the department and we’ve been hired on for so long that we got some really good training with how to deal with high strong situations and deal with people from all different types of backgrounds,” she added.

For younger people between 15 and 21, the department’s Explorer Program allows those curious about the field to explore their options.

“It’s a great career we want people to apply, look at it, drill down on it, there’s a lot of good benefits I know some people might be hesitant because of the situation that we are in now but you know we’ll get through it,” Sheriff Caruana said.

