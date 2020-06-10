Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office to add body cams this week

WINNEBAGO CO., Ill. (WTVO) — One of the demands from the group behind Rockford’s protest will be met sooner than later.

By the end of this week, every Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputy and corrections officers will be wearing a body camera.

Deputies will debut the new addition tomorrow and the correction officers will next week. However, the change isn’t due to the protests. Outfitting patrol and corrections officers with body cameras has been in the works since November.

Sheriff Gary Caruana said the decision is part of an effort to improve transparency and accountability within the force.

