ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There is a new sheriff’s deputy in town and he is a little fluffier than his co-workers.

Meet K-9 Sagar, the newest member of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. His handler is Deputy Rossi, and the partners have already started training together.

It will take about 10 weeks for Sagar to learn the ropes, after which he will help deputies find drugs and track down criminals.

Sagar joins K-9s Zoro and Quatro, who started with the sheriff last fall.