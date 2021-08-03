Winnebago County Sheriff’s therapy dog wins award

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Sheriff’s official therapy dog, Keanu, won recognition after helping the National Guard at Rockford’s COVID-19 mass vaccination site.

The 10-year-old Border Collie also visits with long-term care centers and 911 operators.

“We walked into the 911 center after the COVID lockdown, and they had pictures of Keanu posted in various places. That just touched my heart and showed me how important it was for her to do what she does,” said Keanu’s owner, Arles Hendershott-Love.

Keanu was recently featured in the Alliance of Therapy Dogs magazine, and is one of three Border Collies in the American Kennel Club to earn the highest rank of Therapy Dog.