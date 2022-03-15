WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County announced plans for millions of dollars in road improvement projects.

The county will spend $6 million in all. $900,000 will be used to resurface Charles Street between Alpine and Mulford Roads. Latham Road between Meridian and Owen Center will be widened and resurfaced for $1.5 million. The Perryville bike path will be extended from Hart Road to Illinois 173 for just over $1.2 million.

All projects are expected to be complete by the end of the summer.