Winnebago County States Attorney on domestic violence: says 21 cases of strangulation in last month alone

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — At a Thursday press conference, Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross used more than half a dozen domestic violence cases to highlight a growing concern in the stateline.

In the last month alone, Hite Ross said her office has addressed 21 case involving strangulation.

In all, more than 1,200 felony and misdemeanor domestic violence cases are currently in the Winnebago County Court system.

Hite Ross pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the catalysts. To reverse the trend, she says it is critical that victims come forward.

“We are there to help you navigate through the system. All victims who come through our office, as domestic violence victims, are treated with dignity and respect,” she said. “That is how we get the domestic violence to stop. We need survivors to come forward, so we can help you break that cycle.”

If you or someone you know is a survivor of domestic violence, click here for local resources.

