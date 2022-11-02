ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The midterm election is just days away, and Winnebago County did a public tabulation test on Wednesday.

The tabulation machines are brand new, so election officials tested them to ensure a smooth election process next week.

“This is just another way that we can demonstrate that the equipment is operating properly so that people have confidence when they are going in to cast their ballet on election day,” said Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow. “They know that their vote will be counted.”

The digital scan precinct tabulation machines went through public testing in preparation for Tuesday’s midterm election.

“These are new tabulators that we were able to acquire through an ARP funding grant,” Gummow said. “We’re very excited to have the new tabulators here in Winnebago County, but again, this is just another step to help reinforce that the election is not only important, but each and every vote will be counted.”

The new machines will be the ones used in the election. They were tested numerous times to ensure that voters feel confident and secure that their vote is counted.

The testing covered different candidates, districts and questions to ensure accurate results on election night.

“We do a test like this before each and every election, and we also have the state board of elections in last week because the equipment is new. They were testing the equipment again last week, so it is tested numerous times through the process,” Gummow said. “A lot of times, we have questions that will impact our taxes, or our roads, and we just want to make sure that the voters have the opportunity to cast their vote and that their vote is being counted.”

Gummow hopes this gives voters peace of mind that their votes will be correctly accounted for.

“We go through great lengths to make sure that we are safeguarding the democracy of the vote here in the United States, and it’s one person, it’s one vote, but each and every vote is important,” she said.

Early voting ends Monday.