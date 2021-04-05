Winnebago County to distribute $8.3 million in federal funding to renters and landlords

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County officials are distributing $8.3 million in funds from the U.S. Treasury Department’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
County leaders encourage landlords or renters to apply if they experienced a loss of income since April of last year.
Additional qualifications are below:
- A household member qualified for unemployment or you experienced a loss in income since April 2020
- You make less than 80% of the median household income ($55,700 for a family of four, $39,000 for a single-person household).
- You are behind on utility bills
The deadline to apply is April 15th.
For more details, click here or call 1-815-972-7368.