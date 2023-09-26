ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County’s Drug Court received a nearly $2 million grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Paid out over 5 years, the grant will help expand already established services including substance abuse disorder treatment and recovery support services. It will also allow for the addition of a mental health counselor.

“Getting this award is very exciting for all of us,” said Deputy Court Administrator Emily Behnke. “We’re able to ensure there’s sustainability for the jobs associated with it and that are providing services to the clients. And, also, it means we’re going to be able to continue this program in providing services to, on average 120 to 200 new participants every single year.”

Winnebago County’s Drug Court was created in 1996 with a mission of breaking the cycle of substance abuse and crime.